Dentsu’s Anita Kotwani steps down as CCO - South Asia

Dentsu’s Anita Kotwani will step down as Chief Client Officer for South Asia after five years with the agency. Kotwani, who joined the network in 2020, is moving on to pursue new career opportunities, the agency said.
Kotwani previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Media, working with teams across Carat, iProspect, Dentsu X, Sokrati, Posterscope and Amplifi. In that role, she helped strengthen capabilities and expand new business. As CCO, she focused on client engagement and operational alignment across markets.
During her tenure, Dentsu India’s media business recorded 10% growth in billings, secured 80 new brand wins in 2024, and introduced offerings including Retail Media, Performance Practice 2.0, Total Commerce and Spark, its marketing mix modelling platform.
Speaking on the announcement, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, said, “Anita has played a defining role in strengthening our Media practice and deepening our client partnerships across the region. Her leadership, clarity of purpose, and commitment to integration have strengthened the network in meaningful ways. We thank her for her exceptional contribution and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”
Reflecting on her tenure, Kotwani said, “My time at Dentsu has been both fulfilling and future-shaping. Collaborating with ambitious teams and visionary clients has been a privilege, and I am immensely proud of what we achieved together - from strengthening media brands to building capabilities that will serve the network for years to come. Dentsu will always remain an integral part of my professional journey. As I turn the page, I am excited to explore new opportunities where I can leverage my experience to drive growth, transformation, and lasting impact.”
The agency has put a transition plan in place, with regional leadership teams working with clients to maintain continuity during the handover.