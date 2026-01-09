Dentsu names Bishwarup Chakrabarti as General Counsel - South Asia

Dentsu has appointed Bishwarup Chakrabarti as General Counsel for South Asia, strengthening its regional leadership team.
Chakrabarti joins dentsu after serving as general counsel at Eros Media World PLC, where he spent nearly five years. He also confirmed the move in a LinkedIn post.
“I’m pleased to share that I’ve moved on from my role as General Counsel at Eros Media World PLC and have joined Dentsu as General Counsel for South Asia,” Chakrabarti wrote.
“Over the last two decades, my journey across the media, entertainment, and digital ecosystem has been shaped by the privilege of working with exceptional teams at organisations such as Sony and Viacom18, navigating complex regulatory landscapes and supporting high-growth businesses. Grateful for the experiences and relationships, and excited to begin this new chapter with Dentsu’s talented leadership and teams. Looking forward to the journey ahead,” he added.
Chakrabarti has more than two decades of experience in legal and regulatory roles across the media, entertainment, and digital sectors.
At Eros Media World PLC, he served as General Counsel and earlier led legal affairs for Eros Digital. Before that, he worked at Sony Pictures Networks India, where he held the role of Assistant Vice President, handling legal and regulatory matters. He has also worked at Viacom18 as Associate Director.
Earlier in his career, Chakrabarti was a founder partner at law firm MKC & Associates and held roles at Krishna & Saurastri and Paras Kuhad & Associates. His experience includes mergers and acquisitions, regulatory affairs, data privacy, risk management and dispute resolution.