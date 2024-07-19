Advertisment
Dentsu Creative appoints Sonia Sharda as Senior Vice President

Prior to her role at Dentsu Creative, Sharda held various positions at organisations such as WATConsult, Orient Planet, Prime Vision Studio, Perfect Relations, and Ogilvy & Mather.

Sonia Sharda, previously serving as the Vice President - Business at Denstu Creative has now transitioned to the role of Senior Vice President at the company.

Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Sharda said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President at Dentsu Creative!"

Prior to her role at Dentsu Creative, Sharda held various positions at WATConsult, including Vice President - Operations (West & South), Associate Vice President - Operations (West), Regional Head (West)-Operations, and Group Account Manager.

She also worked at Orient Planet as Assistant Manager- Social Media, Senior Social Media Specialist, and Social Media Specialist. Earlier roles include Marketing Executive at Prime Vision Studio, Associate Image Executive at Perfect Relations, and an intern at Ogilvy & Mather.

