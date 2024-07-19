Dentsu Creative appoints Sonia Sharda as Senior Vice President

Sonia Sharda, previously serving as the Vice President - Business at Denstu Creative has now transitioned to the role of Senior Vice President at the company.
Announcing this new chapter in a LinkedIn post, Sharda said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Vice President at Dentsu Creative!"
Prior to her role at Dentsu Creative, Sharda held various positions at WATConsult, including Vice President - Operations (West & South), Associate Vice President - Operations (West), Regional Head (West)-Operations, and Group Account Manager.
She also worked at Orient Planet as Assistant Manager- Social Media, Senior Social Media Specialist, and Social Media Specialist. Earlier roles include Marketing Executive at Prime Vision Studio, Associate Image Executive at Perfect Relations, and an intern at Ogilvy & Mather.