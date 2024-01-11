Dentsu Creative India appoints Nikhil Kumar as Managing Partner (West)

Dentsu Creative has appointed Nikhil Kumar as Managing Partner (West).
Kumar will be responsible for leading the West region with a focus on growth and creative excellence and will be reporting to Indrajeet Mookherjee, President, Dentsu Creative.
Kumar’s appointment aligns with the agency's recent transformation, combining digital experts and brand specialists for integration with media, CX, and data.
Kumar joins Dentsu Creative from Publicis Groupe, where he was an EVP and Business Head for a few key mandates. He has over 16 years of experience within the M&A industry and has championed a few marketing roles in the initial stages of his career before transitioning into specialized fields of the agency ecosystem including P&L management, business consultancy, brand strategy, shopper science and digital excellence.
Speaking on the appointment, Indrajeet Mookherjee said, “The West will play a pivotal role in driving sustained growth & glory for the agency and we are certain with Nikhil’s past expertise across diverse functions of the marketing realm, he has the right ambition and attitude to take us on this journey ahead. We welcome him to our family and wish him the best in his current & future endeavours.”
Nikhil Kumar added, “Dentsu Creative has been a formidable leader in its craft & has historically challenged the paradigm of what’s conventional. With its impeccable pool of talent & teams, I’m looking forward to this responsibility of collaborating and steering the agency in a direction that benefits our partners and us equally.”