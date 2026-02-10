Dentsu Creative Isobar introduces new approach to social media marketing

Dentsu Creative Isobar said it has launched ‘New-Age Social,’ a revised approach to social media-led marketing that reflects changes in how content is created and consumed on digital platforms.
The initiative, which went live in the second half of 2025, shifts the agency’s social media work toward creator-led and platform-native content. The approach moves away from static, brand-driven communication and focuses on formats shaped by platform behaviour and audience engagement.
The change is not structured as a separate product or vertical, but as an operating model applied across its social media practice. Social platforms are treated as cultural spaces rather than only as content distribution channels.
As part of the shift, the agency has restructured its social teams by expanding roles beyond traditional creative functions. The teams now include creators, editors, directors, producers and platform-focused storytellers, alongside existing creative staff.
The blended structure is intended to support content development for both branding and performance objectives.
The content ideas are now developed based on platform formats, creator styles and algorithmic considerations. It added that its in-house creator studio and extended creator network are used to support faster content production and distribution.
Creative development is integrated with media and performance planning to support outcomes across different stages of the marketing funnel.
The model aligns with dentsu’s Media++ framework, which links creative development more closely with media and performance data. Audience insights and platform signals are fed into the creative process at earlier stages, according to the agency.
Speaking about the development, Sahil Shah, CEO, dentsu Creative Isobar, said, “Social media has firmly come of age, so why haven’t expectations from most brands evolved with it? Audiences today respond to authenticity, relevance, and participation, not over-polished, sales-led messaging. New-age social is about rethinking how brands show up, speak, respond, sell, and build communities in a creator-first world. The idea is simple. We are telling brands to behave like creators on social media to drive influence. At Dentsu Creative Isobar, this way of working is now deeply embedded across our teams, enabling us to help brands move with culture and lead with meaning in the spaces that matter most.”
Zubin Jauhari, Group Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative Isobar, added, “In today’s post-attention-span era, audiences don’t read content, they absorb it visually. Brands that succeed are the ones that understand how culture, platforms, and creativity intersect in real time. At Dentsu Creative Isobar, our teams are deeply rooted in internet culture, thinking platform-first and creating with a creator’s mindset, helping brands show up more naturally, move with the speed of culture, and speak like humans, not corporations.”