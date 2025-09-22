Dentsu Creative Isobar appoints Dhruv Tiwari & Zubin Jauhari as Group ECDs

Dentsu Creative Isobar has announced the appointment of Dhruv Tiwari and Zubin Jauhari as Group Executive Creative Directors.
Reporting to Abhijat Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar, Tiwari and Jauhari are expected to lead the agency’s creative vision for a growing portfolio of brands.
In their new role, both are expected to develop campaigns that are culturally rooted, commercially effective, and relevant to contemporary India.
Tiwari joins from DDB Mudra, where he led the North office and worked on campaigns for brands including McDonald’s, Royal Enfield, Kent RO and DLF Mall of India. His work has been recognised at industry platforms such as Adfest, The Abbys and Kyoorius.
Jauhari returns to the agency after more than a decade of working across brands such as Swiggy, Flipkart, Airtel, ITC, Google and Facebook. He has also contributed to building Ola Electric’s brand presence in India. His campaigns have received recognition at international awards, including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia Grand Prix and Kyoorius Black Elephant.
Speaking on the appointments, Bharadwaj said, "For the last year and a half, we have been doing a lot of hiring for Dentsu Creative Isobar. Now that the bottom and middle levels of our structure are solidly in place, it's time to crown the top of this creative pyramid. I can't think of anyone better than Dhruv and Zubin to lead the rest of the team. Zubin is an award-winning creative who is an expert at new age creativity and Dhruv is an excellent leader who possesses the experience and a vast portfolio of highly successful campaigns under his belt. After these hires, I'm very excited about our future. We're in the fight and gunning for greatness."
Tiwari added, “I’m here to stir things up - to craft work where creativity, tech and culture collide. Work that earns attention, sparks conversation, and maybe even rewrites the rulebook. If the shiny metals follow, well… we won’t complain.”
Jauhari commented, “It feels incredible to return to a place that shaped some of my fondest professional memories. I’m here to create work that resonates far beyond the industry, help define the future of creativity, and build a team that everyone can’t stop talking about - all while having a ton of fun doing it.”
Sahil Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Creative Isobar, added, “The future of creativity lies in fusing culture, technology, and influence to deliver impact at scale. Dhruv and Zubin embody this new-age thinking and inspire those around them. Backed by a hugely talented team of 150+ creatives, they will help Dentsu Creative Isobar craft transformative work for brands and society while nurturing a culture that empowers our people to dream bigger and create bolder.”
At Dentsu Creative Isobar, the two leaders will be responsible for shaping campaigns that draw on cultural insights and use technology and content to drive brand engagement. The agency said the appointments are in line with its broader vision of delivering work that is relevant locally while meeting global standards.