Dentsu Creative Isobar elevates Sahil Shah as CEO

Dentsu Creative Isobar has announced the appointment of Sahil Shah as Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as President of the agency for three years before his elevation to CEO.
Shah, with nearly two decades of experience in the creative and media space in India, has built a career working with a mix of global and Indian brands such as Tata Motors, Visa, L&T Finance, Nikon, Vivo Mobiles, Bajaj Allianz, Jack & Jones, Racold, SBI Life Insurance, DBS Bank and Eureka Forbes. His earlier stints saw him lead and contribute to campaigns that spanned creative storytelling, social and digital media innovation, marketing technology integration and deep consumer insights.
Shah's work often blended online and offline strategies, ensuring brand experiences remained consistent across touchpoints. He also played a role in leveraging video as a core medium for engagement, while incorporating data-driven decision-making to shape impactful marketing approaches.