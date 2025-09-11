Dentsu Creative names John Mescall as Global Chief Creative Partner

Dentsu Creative has appointed John Mescall as its Global Chief Creative Partner, the company announced on Thursday.
Based in New York, Mescall will work alongside Yasu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer, to oversee and align creative standards across markets. His role will involve leading initiatives that focus on creative excellence and craft, talent development, global collaboration, and the use of AI and emerging tools to enhance workflows.
Speaking on his appointment, Mescall said, “What drew me to Dentsu Creative is its deep belief in the power of creativity to drive meaningful impact across the board. It’s rare to find a global organisation so aligned in purpose, yet so attuned to the unique strengths of its local teams. I’m excited to be a part of a creative culture full of talented, passionate people that values excellence, fosters innovation, and puts humanity at the centre of everything we do.”
Mescall has held senior creative leadership positions globally. He previously served as Global Executive Creative Director and President of the Global Creative Council at McCann Worldgroup, and as Chief Creative Officer of McCann Melbourne. He was most recently Chief Creative Partner at by TheNetwork.
Commenting on Mescall’s appointment, Abbey Klaassen, Global President, Dentsu Creative, said, “John’s creative legacy speaks for itself, but what excites us most is his ability to unite teams around a shared vision. He knows how to translate big ideas across markets, unlocking the strongest creative thinking from each region. As a champion of evolution and transformation, not just in the work, but in how we work, John will play a pivotal role in driving creative alignment, elevating our craft, and delivering work that’s both culturally resonant and strategically unified, as we continue to scale our creative impact.”
Sasaki added, “Transformative Creativity is the driving force that connects our network’s capabilities to create meaningful impact for people, businesses, and society, and John’s commitment to creativity is a reflection of that. As Global Chief Creative Partner, John will collaborate closely with our Chief Creative Officers in markets, serving as a trusted advisor to elevate their strategies, while also uniting and inspiring our global creative community, ensuring alignment on purpose, amplifying creative excellence, and unlocking the full potential of our talent.”