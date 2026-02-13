Dentsu Creative & Leo makes to Innovation shortlist at Spikes Asia 2026

India has secured two shortlists in the Innovation category at Spikes Asia 2026, organisers said.
Dentsu Creative has been shortlisted for DSP Mutual Fund’s 'Garuda Rakshak' in the Societal Innovation subcategory.
In association with Falco Robotics, the brand launched an offline, drone-based search-and-rescue system designed to address network congestion and help locate and reunite lost children with their families during Kumbh Mela.
Leo India has also been shortlisted in the same subcategory for Mountain Dew’s 'Dare Score' campaign, created for Nepal.
The 'Peaks of Courage' builds on the brand’s long-standing theme of fearlessness, reflected in its slogan 'Darr ke Aage Jeet hai.' It combines technology, storytelling and community engagement to present a contemporary interpretation of adventure,
Leo India's another shortlisted campaign included its 'Reviving Mitti', for Lays, which was anchored by the film, 'Mitti ki Chitthi.'
The film presented as a letter from Mother Earth to farmers, highlighting their relationship with the soil.
The Innovation Spikes recognise work in innovation, technology and problem-solving. Shortlisted entries will present their work to the jury in the next round of judging.
As per the organisers, the remaining shortlists will be announced during Spikes Asia Week, beginning April 9. Winners will be announced at the Spikes Asia Awards Gala at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on March 12.