Dentsu Creative onboards Abhijat Bharadwaj as the CCO

Abhijat Bharadwaj has embarked on his new journey by assuming the role of the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Dentsu Creative - Digital Experience.
As the new CCO at Dentsu Creative, Bharadwaj will drive the creative vision, inspire collaboration, and elevate storytelling to new heights. With a focus on blending his Indian roots with storytelling, he aims to create impactful content tailored specifically for the Indian market.
Bharadwaj posted the announcement in a LinkedIn post saying, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Dentsu Creative - Digital Experience"
With over 17 years of advertising experience, Bharadwaj has demonstrated the ability to mix Indian cultural nuances with strong insights, resulting in campaigns that have deeply resonated with audiences. Before joining Dentsu Creative, he held key positions at Creativeland Asia and Star India, where he played an important role in launching major sports leagues and driving successful advertising initiatives. His journey also includes crafting campaigns for global giants like McDonald’s and MasterCard, as well as shaping strategies for Indian brands like Jet Airways and Dabur.