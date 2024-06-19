dentsu expands business transformation (BX) services globally

dentsu Group Inc. has announced the global expansion of its BX practice, supporting the business and growth transformation of clients. dentsu’s BX offering, which has long been available in Japan, is one of the key Global Practices alongside Media, Creative, and Customer Experience Management (CXM). The global team consists of more than 400 consultants in locations around the world, delivering services including business strategy, sales transformation, culture transformation and sustainability strategy.
Yuichi Toyoda, Global Practice President - Business Transformation, dentsu, said, “BX is a practice that has been offered by dentsu Japan for more than 10 years, helping clients transform their businesses, create new categories and drive competitiveness. Dentsu’s BX is a highly regarded consultancy offering that differs from conventional consulting models because it combines dentsu's strengths in creativity, execution, and data & technology with a marketing perspective to address the challenges faced by our clients. These include stalled transformation initiatives, a need for more originality in strategy, or barriers to the development of new categories or revenue streams for growth. With our fully-fledged, international expansion, we’re looking forward to serving the needs of both existing and new clients.”
Jean Lin, Global President - Global Practices, dentsu, commented, “dentsu’s BX practice aims at creating new values, with a unique dentsu consultancy approach, to impact businesses, brands, and people’s lives. We are excited to support the transformation journey of clients internationally, to enhance our client promise, Innovating to Impact.”
As an integrated growth partner to clients, dentsu now goes beyond advertising and marketing to guide the ‘Growth Transformation’ of organisations wanting to disrupt their market, and even themselves. dentsu’s BX offering focuses on providing people-centered transformation support in three core areas:
-
Business transformation (business strategy, new business development, sales transformation, marketing transformation)
-
Corporate transformation (corporate culture transformation, human resources and organisational transformation)
-
Sustainability strategy
Global expansion will begin with a focus on the U.S., UK&I, DACH, Northern Europe, China, Taiwan, and India, led by client demand. Under the leadership of Toyoda, dentsu has appointed leaders across Sustainability Strategy (Global), Americas, EMEA, and APAC, respectively. The BX teams formed in each market will serve as one location-free global team. In other markets where dentsu operates, these BX teams will work closely with local teams to provide services.