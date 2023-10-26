Dentsu India combines iProspect and Sokrati's capabilities

As part of dentsu India's vision to deliver ‘What's Next’ for its clients and people, it has decided to bring together the capabilities curated from two of its brands, iProspect, a media agency and Sokrati, a data-driven performance marketing company. The unified services will provide integrated Performance Media Marketing and Programmatic solutions.
Nilesh Gohil, formerly the Chief Business Officer of Media (CBO) at Sokrati, has been promoted to take on dual roles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sokrati, and as President - Performance Practice. In his new role, Nilesh will focus on strengthening Sokrati’s commitment to 'Scaling Up: Designing Tomorrow's Experiences Today’. Working closely with the leaders, he will leverage his expertise in Performance Marketing, MarTech, and Analytics to offer tech-enabled, data-driven solutions, deliver added value to clients, and maintain the network's reputation for excellence and innovation in the industry.
Vinod Thadani, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Media and CEO, iProspect India, will continue to lead the growth responsibilities for all Media brands in India. He will focus on driving the growth trajectory of businesses by delivering on dentsu’s 'Integrated by Design' tailored solutions for clients.
Reporting to Anita Kotwani, CEO of Media, South Asia, Dentsu, Nilesh and Vinod will collaborate closely with the wider dentsu India team. They will deliver innovative and transformative outcomes for the clients, expand the agency's presence in the market, and align with the network's global vision.
Commenting on the announcement, Anita Kotwani said, “Dentsu is ushering in a new era of transformative excellence. We have always been at the forefront of innovation - anticipating the future, to shape the unknown. Sokrati resonates with our vision of leading the space. We firmly believe in empowering the best of our talent to take up key leadership positions and Nilesh’s proficiencies make him an absolute fit to lead the practice. His contributions have played a vital role in Sokrati’s success. I am extremely proud of his achievements, and I look forward to further partnering with him as we move ahead to attain many new milestones for Sokrati.”
Nilesh Gohil and Vinod Thadani added, “We are extremely thrilled to embark on this new phase of growth. Dentsu has been a performance marketing powerhouse, with solutions defined by cutting-edge technology. The unified services offered through the Performance Practice are certainly a key to pursuing exceptional performance marketing solutions. This will indeed truly distinguish our services in the industry. As dentsu strides in digitization, we are certain that this unification will lead to rapid growth opportunities. Our focus will be on driving innovation through digital, modern creativity, technology, and AI to continue leading as India’s frontier Digital Media company for years to come.”