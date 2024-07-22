Dentsu India launches Fresher Accelerator Program to bridge talent gap

Dentsu India has announced the launch of its Fresher Accelerator Program (FAP), an initiative aimed at equipping fresh graduates with the skills and expertise essential for success. This six-month program is designed to bridge the gap between talent and modern business demands, nurturing young aspirants with a holistic industry view and preparing them for multiple disciplines within the network.
Through the initial three months of training, the program provides comprehensive learning with immersive classroom sessions, live assignments, enriching case studies, and presentation opportunities.
In alignment with this commitment, dentsu India’s FAP is designed to shape futures and invest in new talent, preparing fresh graduates to become future leaders. Its rigorous selection process, involving assessments, interviews, and internal tests, ensures the best talent is onboarded. Upon successful completion, participants are integrated into core dentsu India practices and embark on their career paths.
Some of the key features offered by the program include:
- Hands-On Training: Participants will work on real-world projects, applying their learning in practical scenarios to develop critical skill sets.
- Industry Insights: Freshers will gain valuable industry knowledge and mentorship from seasoned professionals, enhancing their understanding and capabilities.
- Collaborative Learning: Engaging in interactive sessions and connecting with a vibrant community of peers, and participants will foster creativity and innovation.
- Holistic Development: The program covers fundamental aspects of the advertising industry, ensuring participants are well-equipped to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Commenting on the launch, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “I am thrilled to introduce our Fresher Accelerator Program. At dentsu, learning never stops! This program provides fresh graduates with continuous learning and adaptation opportunities in our fast-paced industry through rigorous training, mentorship, and hands-on experience. We are committed to fostering a diverse, dynamic workplace that promotes creativity and innovation. By investing in great talent to support our clients' transformation journeys in the marketing space, the FAP program is our way of building talent density at dentsu. This program is designed to unlock the potential of this industry's next generation of talent. We strongly encourage fresh graduates to apply for this challenging and rewarding program.”