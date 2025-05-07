Dentsu India names John Thangaraj as Chief Strategy Officer

Dentsu India has named John Thangaraj as Chief Strategy Officer for its creative and media operations. He announced the same on his LinkedIn.
Thangaraj brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and communications, having worked across public relations, advertising, media and brand strategy.
He began his career in 2002 in public relations and later moved into marketing with Adidas in 2007, where he was involved in brand management. He entered advertising the following year, taking on planning roles at agencies including Rediffusion Y&R and MullenLowe Lintas Group.
Over the years, he has worked with a range of consumer and corporate brands in roles at Mindshare, FCB Group India and Havas India, where he most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer.
At Dentsu, he will be responsible for overseeing strategic planning across both media and creative functions.