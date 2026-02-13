Dentsu announces Takeshi Sano as President & Global CEO

Dentsu Group Inc. on Friday announced a new global management structure, including the appointment of Takeshi Sano as President and Global CEO, effective March 27, 2026.
Sano currently serves as CEO of dentsu Japan and Deputy Global Chief Operating Officer. He will succeed Hiroshi Igarashi, who will step down from his role as President and Global CEO and from the Group Management Team.
Sano also serves as President and CEO of Dentsu Inc., the group’s core operating agency, which accounts for about 40% of group net revenue and more than half of its underlying operating profit. Sano will step down as Representative Director, President and CEO of Dentsu Inc. Chisato Matsumoto, currently a director of Dentsu Inc., will assume that role.
Commenting on his appointment, Takeshi Sano said, “Amid rapid shifts in our business and competitive environment, we continue to thoughtfully evolve our leadership approach and management practices to support the pace of our transformation and strengthen execution, all while maximizing our contribution to client growth. Dentsu will continue to sharpen the distinctive value that sets us apart and position ourselves as a true growth partner, supporting clients consistently from strategy through to execution. By creating momentum for our clients, partners, people, and society, we will reinforce trust with stakeholders and steadily advance the sustainable enhancement of our corporate value.”
In addition to Sano’s appointment, Yoshimasa Watahiki, COO of dentsu Japan, will become Director, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President and Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.
He will continue as COO of dentsu Japan while taking on global responsibilities, primarily overseeing governance. Subject to approvals, he is also scheduled to become Director and Representative Executive Officer of dentsu.
Shigeki Endo will continue in his role as Global Chief Financial Officer. He will focus on strengthening the group’s financial foundation and sustainable cash generation. Subject to approvals, he is also scheduled to assume the position of Director and Executive Officer at dentsu.
The agency has formed a new Global Management Team and will eliminate the roles of Global COO overseeing all regions and Global President overseeing all practices.
Under the revised structure, regional CEOs and practice presidents will report directly to the Global CEO. Dentsu has also appointed a new Global Chief Transformation Officer and a Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer to support transformation and governance efforts.
The following executives will step down from the Group Management Team: Hiroshi Igarashi, Arinobu Soga, who served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Governance Officer, and Giulio Malegori, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of dentsu Americas. Malegori will transition to the role of Executive Senior Advisor.
Dentsu said the new structure is aimed at strengthening execution and accelerating transformation as it seeks to improve performance in overseas markets and advance its midterm management plan.