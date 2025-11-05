Dentsu india launches video-first content engine Dentsu AMP

Dentsu India has announced the launch of Dentsu AMP, a video-first content engine aimed at helping brands produce and scale storytelling with greater speed and efficiency. The platform integrates human creativity with AI-enabled workflows to deliver faster, sharper, and more performance-driven video content.
Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani have been appointed as Managing Partners to lead the platform. Both previously headed TVA, where they worked on creative and production innovation for Indian brands. Abrol brings experience in building digital-first businesses such as Myntra and Tata Cliq, while Gulabani has a background in content strategy and production from Sony Entertainment, StarPlus, and Zee TV. They are expected to report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands.
The platform brings together in-house studios across India, covering video, motion graphics, 3D, sound, and post-production. The platform operates on a full-stack AI system that supports ideation, editing, optimisation, and targeting, serving both large-scale brand films and fast-turnaround social content.
Amit Wadhwa said, “Dentsu AMP is designed for a world where stories need to move as fast as audiences do. It brings together the best of craft, content, and technology to help brands tell their stories at scale - without losing what makes them human. It is where creativity performs, and performance inspires creativity.”
Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani added, “Dentsu AMP is built as a modern content engine for brands - combining full-stack production, data-driven creativity, and AI tools that optimise performance in real time. From high-impact films to daily social assets, we help brands make more content, faster, without losing craft or consistency.”