dentsu X India secures integrated media mandate for Okaya Power Private Limited

dentsu X India has been awarded the integrated media mandate for Okaya Power Private Limited, one of India’s leading power solutions brands. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of dentsu X’s Gurugram office.
The partnership comes as Okaya looks to expand its footprint in India’s growing sustainable energy sector. dentsu X will support this effort with its capabilities across media, technology, data, and content. The collaboration aims to bolster Okaya’s visibility and reach in the market, aligning with the company’s focus on long-term performance and environmentally conscious solutions.
Commenting on the partnership, Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We are thrilled to partner with Okaya Power at this exciting stage of their growth journey. At dentsu X, we believe in building experiences beyond media, and this mandate is a testament to our ability to integrate data, technology, and creativity to deliver real business outcomes. We look forward to creating meaningful impact and taking the Okaya brand to even greater heights.”
Arush Gupta, CEO, Okaya Power added, “As we evolve into a more consumer-connected and future-focused brand, our collaboration with dentsu X empowers us to unlock deeper insights, smarter media strategies, and sharper storytelling. This partnership will help amplify Okaya’s voice across platforms, strengthen our emotional connect with consumers, and accelerate our journey toward becoming a truly loved and trusted power solutions brand.”