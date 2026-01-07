Dentsu launches dentsu.Connect in India

Dentsu has launched dentsu.Connect in India, a unified operating system designed to integrate data, media, technology, and creative capabilities, as announced on Wednesday. The move is part of the network’s global data and technology transformation.
The system aims to enable teams to work within a shared system, using common platforms, intelligence, and workflows to improve decision-making and drive measurable business outcomes. The launch is powered by dentsu India’s Data & Technology (D&T) team, which combines data, engineering, AI, analytics, and martech/adtech capabilities into a single ecosystem.
Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “As we move towards our Vision 2026/2027, we are not just chasing growth - we are rethinking how we deliver it. Our challenge is not capability; it’s connection. dentsu.Connect is the operating model that brings our strengths together, and in India, this journey is powered by a strong data and technology foundation. For clients, it simplifies how they work with dentsu. For our teams, it brings clarity, speed, and efficiency. And for the business, it creates sustainable value as we build towards long-term, profitable growth.”
Shirli Zelcer, Chief Data & Technology Officer, dentsu added, “With dentsu.Connect, we are uniting the best of dentsu’s data, identity, and AI capabilities into one integrated platform that empowers our clients and teams to make smarter and more predictive decisions. This launch in India marks a pivotal step in delivering a truly global data and technology framework - one that dynamically orchestrates workflows, surfaces actionable insights, and drives impact through AI-led decision-making. By combining intelligence with human craft, we’re enabling marketers to predict their next best impact and create meaningful connections at scale.”
The platform supports Dentsu’s suite of solutions in India, including dentsu.Audiences, dentsu Spark, dentsu Product Intelligence, Mugen.ai, and the Dentsu Marketing Cloud. These tools integrate consumer insights, behavioral data, identity frameworks, and performance metrics to provide actionable intelligence across planning, creative, media, and customer experience functions.
The agency said the system provides clients with a single entry point for integrated growth solutions while reducing fragmentation and increasing automation for teams. The launch marks a shift toward an intelligence-led, connected operating model aimed at delivering measurable impact across clients, teams, and markets.