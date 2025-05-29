Dettol announces Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador

Dettol has named cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the face of its soaps, bodywash, and handwash portfolio. The partnership marks Dhoni’s first association with Dettol, as the brand looks to expand its messaging around everyday personal hygiene, especially during the summer months.
With this collaboration, Dettol aligns itself with Dhoni’s image of calm and reliability, aiming to connect with consumers looking for practical hygiene solutions.
Speaking on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I’m excited to be associated with Dettol to unveil their cool new campaign for Dettol Icy Cool. Staying calm under pressure has always been an important part of how I approach life on and off the field. Dettol Icy cool provides the perfect solution to stay cool - When your body is cool, your mind will be cool. That’s why this campaign speaks to me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Commenting on the announcement, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt, South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are committed to delivering trusted solutions that genuinely address consumer needs with care and effectiveness. Dettol Icy Cool has long been the go-to for summers with 3x intense cooling~ and protection against germs that cause skin infections#, especially amid the heat and hustle of everyday life. We are delighted to partner with Captain Cool himself, MS Dhoni, a symbol of calm, confidence, and peak performance, to bring the essence of Dettol Icy Cool to life. Together, we aim to inspire millions to stay cool, stay protected, and perform their best, no matter the heat or pressure.”