Deverakonda distances himself from betting apps in ED clarification meeting

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6 regarding the ongoing probe of celebrities endorsing betting platforms. He reportedly clarified that he was summoned only to provide information regarding his endorsement of gaming apps, not betting platforms, which are the subject of the ongoing investigation.
According to a report, the actors told the media, “The headline should be, ‘Vijay Deverakonda was called for clarification in a gaming apps case’, because there’s an ongoing investigation into betting apps, but I was only asked to provide clarification.”
He added, “I had endorsed a few gaming apps, which are completely legal and recognized by the Government. These platforms are licensed, pay GST and TDS, and are registered as gaming companies.”
The reports noted that Deverakonda also drew a clear distinction between gaming and betting apps. “There is no link between gaming apps and betting apps. If you Google top gaming apps, you’ll see several names that sponsor Indian cricket, the Olympics, the women’s cricket team, volleyball, and kabaddi teams. To be able to do that, they must be legal entities.”
Devarakonda was among the 29 celebrities mentioned in an FIR filed by the Hyderabad police, which accuses actors and influencers of promoting betting apps through digital advertisements.
The investigation is being carried out under multiple laws, including Sections 318(4) and 112 read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and Section 66-D of the IT Act - all related to online fraud and deception.