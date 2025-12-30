DG report in CCI media cartel case expected by mid-2026 as ad agencies face prolonged scrutiny

The investigative arm of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is expected to submit its report in the cartelisation probe involving media and advertising agencies by mid-2026, according to media reports.
The report by the Director General (DG) is likely to be placed before the CCI around the middle of next year. After that, the agencies under investigation will be given a limited period to respond to the findings. The regulator will then consider the submissions before issuing its final order.
The investigation relates to alleged cartelisation under Section 3(3) of the Competition Act, 2002, which bars agreements among entities at the same level of a market that fix prices, limit supply or distort competition. The CCI is examining whether media agencies coordinated advertising rates, discounts or trading practices, which could have harmed advertisers and broadcasters.
The probe gathered pace through 2025, with both enforcement action and court challenges. In March this year, the CCI carried out search and seizure operations at nearly 10 locations, targeting advertising networks including Dentsu, GroupM, Publicis, Havas, IPG, Madison and Omnicom. Industry bodies such as the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) were also covered in the raids.
Legal experts said any adverse ruling is likely to be challenged before appellate bodies, potentially prolonging the case beyond 2026.
Legal experts following the case said the DG is examining internal communications, including WhatsApp chats, rate cards, meeting records and agreements that could indicate collusion. If cartel behaviour is established, agencies could face financial penalties and corrective measures affecting media-buying practices across television, digital and print platforms.
The probe began after Dentsu approached the CCI in February 2024 under its leniency programme. In an earlier statement, the agency said it had proactively disclosed information to the regulator to support “reform from within” the industry.
Meanwhile, the investigation has also moved into the courts. Publicis and Madison have filed separate petitions in the Delhi High Court, challenging different aspects of the probe.
TLG India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian arm of France-based Publicis Groupe, has argued that the CCI wrongly initiated proceedings against ‘Publicis Groupe’, which it says is a brand name and not a legal entity under the Competition Act. The agency has said only TLG India, as a registered entity, can be named in the case.
Despite this, the DG issued summons to the CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia. Publicis has argued that ‘Publicis Groupe South Asia’ is not a registered entity but an internal regional designation. Its petition seeks quashing of the summons and notices, access to case records, substitution of TLG India as the proper party, and correction of the CCI’s initial order.
Madison Communications has challenged the basis of the investigation itself. In its petition, the company alleged that the CCI focused on media agencies while ignoring what it described as a ‘buyers’ cartel’ formed by advertisers under the ISA. Madison has sought to quash the searches at its Mumbai office, set aside the CCI’s prima facie order, and cancel summons issued to senior executives, alleging arbitrariness.
With several cases pending before the High Court and the DG report not expected until mid-2026, the probe is set to remain a major regulatory issue for the advertising and digital media sector. Legal experts said the outcome could influence industry conduct, governance standards and relationships between advertisers, agencies and media owners in India.