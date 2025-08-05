DGTOOHL announces Shivalika Anand as Partner & Chief Business Officer

Data-Driven Outdoor Advertising Technology (DGTOOHL) has announced the appointment of Shivalika Anand as Partner & Chief Business Officer.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, Anand wrote, “Excited to work alongside a sharp, agile team that blends deep expertise from both traditional OOH and digital programmatic worlds.”
The agency in a post its LinkedIn, said that with over a decade of experience across digital, programmatic and OOH media, Shivalika is expected to bring with her leadership, strategy and a vision to elevate our outdoor advertising approach.
Anand will be joining the team with Anuj Bhandari, co-founder and CEO and Mayank S., Co-Founder, CTO & Head of Strategic Partnerships at the agency.
Before joining DGTOOHL, Anand held senior roles in the programmatic advertising space, including Vice President of Sales APAC at Voise Tech and Assistant Vice President at Lemma, where she worked on scaling programmatic DOOH and CTV solutions.
She also led business development and monetization efforts at Taboola and Eskimi, building partnerships with agencies and brands while driving digital growth strategies across markets.