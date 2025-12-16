Dharma Productions acquires Cornerstone’s stake, rebrands talent arm as Dharma Collab Artists Agency

Dharma Productions has acquired Cornerstone’s stake in its talent management venture, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and will expand the business under a new name, Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA).
The production house said the restructured agency will represent talent across film, music, sports, digital media and live entertainment. It is jointly owned by filmmaker Karan Johar and industrialist Adar Poonawalla.
Uday Singh Gauri will continue as Chief Executive Officer of DCAA, while Rajeev Masand will remain Chief Operating Officer. Gauri has worked in talent management, music, live entertainment and partnerships for more than two decades.
Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, “Talent has always shaped Dharma’s identity, influencing both our creative choices and how we build for the future. With DCAA, we are creating a structured platform that supports artists across disciplines. This is a deliberate and long-term step toward deepening our role in the creative economy.”
Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of DCAA, added, “With DCAA, we’re building a platform that reflects the way artists work, express, and grow today. Representation now goes far beyond negotiation and visibility. It requires cultural understanding, business instinct, and the ability to move with, and ahead of, the industry. Our focus is on developing long-term careers across multiple formats, while creating meaningful pathways between talent and opportunity. This is about scale, yes, but it’s also about care, clarity, and collaboration.”