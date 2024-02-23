Digidarts secures the digital mandate for HomeSharp

HomeSharp is a Mumbai-based real estate platform and advisory dedicated to the home-buying experience.
To enhance its mission of providing homes to a broad audience through effective brand awareness and marketing strategies, the platform has partnered with Digidarts, India’s performance marketing agency. Digidarts believes that everyone deserves a seamless journey when purchasing their dream home and leads HomeSharp’s digital marketing efforts with its performance marketing solutions.
By deploying marketing funnels and leveraging targeting, the agency is set to broaden the platform's reach to the most relevant consumers.
Yazad R. Irani, the founder of HomeSharp, remarks on the partnership: “Our partnership with Digidarts is rooted in a mutual commitment to precision and excellence. As we set out to redefine the luxury real estate sector, Digidarts' expertise in engaging with discerning consumers resonates deeply with our ambition to not just meet but surpass the expectations of Mumbai's discerning homebuyers. This collaboration is more than just strategic alignment; it represents our shared vision of seamlessly translating the aspirational dreams of Mumbai's elite into tangible realities. Together, we're not just making connections; we're crafting legacies.”
Siddhartha Vanvani
, the founder of Digidarts, shares his enthusiasm: “We are excited to collaborate with HomeSharp. Yazad has conceptualized a revolutionary approach that has the potential to dramatically change the luxury real estate scene in India. Our goal is to optimize the user acquisition process and penetrate the real estate market with BullsEye strategies, positioning HomeSharp as a frontrunner in the luxury real estate domain.”