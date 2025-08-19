Digidarts partners with Semrush to scale AI search solution DareAISearch

Digidarts has announced a partnership with global visibility intelligence platform Semrush to scale its proprietary AI-GEO solution, DareAISearch.
Introduced in January 2025, the solution was designed to help brands remain visible in AI-driven search interfaces such as ChatGPT and Gemini, and has since been adopted across India, the UAE, the UK and Australia.
Speaking about the partnership, Siddhartha Vanvani, Founder & CEO, Digidarts, said, “Search is no longer static. It’s dynamic, personal, and constantly evolving. With DareAISearch, our mission was clear: to reimagine how brands are discovered in this new era. Now, with Semrush’s data scale and tech strength, we’re ready to amplify that impact across the globe.”
Siddhant Jain, VP, Growth at Digidarts, added, “We started DareAISearch, building our internal tools and frameworks and soon realised that we are delivering great results to our brand and we need a solid technology partner, wherein our search for the right GEO tool started and we selected Semrush. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to deliver even better results for our brands worldwide.”
The integration with Semrush is expected to enhance DareAISearch’s scale and precision in AI-powered search optimisation.