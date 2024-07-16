DigiStreet bags digital mandates for Jagat Pharma & Dr Basu Eye Hospital

DigiStreet Media has been awarded the digital mandate following a multi-agency pitch for Jagat Pharma. The mandate also includes Dr Basu Eye Hospital. This collaboration aims to enhance brand visibility and drive growth in the healthcare industry through the effective use of digital platforms.
Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Founder of Jagat Pharma & Dr. Basu Eye Hospital said, "Our journey of over 35 years has been guided by a singular vision to provide ayurvedic remedies for overall well-being. The philosophy of ‘Happy Health to You’ by DigiStreet embodies this vision, offering more than just products; it promises a joyous and fulfilling journey towards well-being."
Commenting on the association, Darpan Sharma, the CEO and Strategist at DigiStreet Media, said, “At DigiStreet, we believe in creating real & meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With this mandate, we aim to create impactful strategies that further solidify the partnership and drive evocative engagement to enhance brand resonance in the digital sphere. Moreover, with 'Happy Health to You,' and ‘Vision of Wellness’ we aim to evoke a sense of warmth and positivity, inviting individuals to embrace the profound connection between Ayurvedic care and genuine happiness. These are not merely taglines, but a heartfelt invitation to experience wellness in its truest sense.