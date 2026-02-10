DigiStreet Media secures branding & marketing mandate for SBC Exports' F-Route

The DigiStreet Media has secured the branding and marketing mandate for the SBC Exports Ltd.. It has undertaken a brand revamp of its fashion label F-Route as part of efforts to update the brand’s identity in the Indian apparel market.
The revamp includes changes to the logo, tagline and visual identity, along with updates to the brand’s digital and offline presence.
As part of the rebranding, the brand has adopted the positioning ‘Uniquely You.’ The update reflects a focus on individuality and everyday fashion and aligns with SBC Exports’ plans to expand its consumer-facing brands.
The agency worked on defining the brand’s creative strategy and visual elements. The updated identity includes an elevated ‘U’ in the logo and a plus-shaped icon, which the agency said reflects the emphasis on individuality and inclusivity within the brand’s positioning.
Speaking on the development, Govindji Gupta, Managing Director, SBC Exports Ltd., said, “This is more than a design change, it’s a step toward unlocking long-term brand equity, consumer loyalty, and shareholder value. F-Route has always stood for adaptability and inclusivity. With a revamped digital & offline presence, we are making that statement clearer, louder, and more relevant to today’s fashion-conscious consumers.”
Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist, DigiStreet Media, said, added, “In today’s fashion landscape, self-expression is everything. Our creative approach was to translate F-Route’s philosophy into a versatile identity system that resonates across demographics and platforms. ‘Uniquely You’ isn’t just a tagline, it’s a promise that the brand will always empower individuality.”
The rebranding aligns with its broader plans in retail and e-commerce as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the apparel segment.