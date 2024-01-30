DigiStreet Media wins the digital and creative mandate of Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM)

Sohan Lal Commodity Management appointed DigiStreet Media as its strategic partner to handle the digital and creative mandate.
DigiStreet Media will be responsible for steering SLCM's digital and creative communication strategies. The comprehensive scope includes creative communication, social media management, and website management, aligning seamlessly with SLCM's vision for enhanced brand presence and engagement in the digital landscape.
Commenting on the partnership, Charu Goswami, Head of Corporate Communications at SLCM, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "In an era where digital presence is crucial, we are thrilled to entrust DigiStreet Media with our digital and creative mandate. Their proven track record and innovative approach align with our objectives, and we believe this partnership will elevate our brand in the digital realm.”
In response to this notable milestone, Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist at DigiStreet Media, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The opportunity to partner with SLCM is truly exciting, and we are eager to play a role in shaping their digital and creative trajectory. Our objective is to leverage the art of compelling storytelling and creative concepts to not just meet but exceed the expectations associated with the digital & creative mandate."