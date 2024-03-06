DigiStreet Media secures digital mandate for JBM Group

DigiStreet Media, a digital marketing agency, has announced the acquisition of the digital mandate for JBM Group, a player in the automotive, electric vehicles and aggregates domain.
The company has entrusted the agency with steering its digital narrative. Under this partnership, the agency is set to leverage its expertise in digital marketing to propel JBM Group's online presence to new heights. As a part of the mandate, DigiStreet will spearhead the brand’s communications strategy on social. The agency's track record in delivering impactful digital strategies aligns seamlessly with the company's vision for growth and excellence.
Dushyant Sharma, Group Head, Marketing Communications and Branding at JBM Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "With our growing presence across diverse domains, an effective digital presence and communication strategy is imperative. We are sure that DigiStreet Media, with its creative skillset and proven digital expertise, will play a pivotal role in elevating JBM Group's online brand experience, thereby, expanding global brand reach."
DigiStreet Media is set to implement a holistic approach, combining strategic keyword management, visually appealing creatives, and engaging short videos to amplify JBM Group's digital footprint. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and forward-thinking strategies in the digital world.
Commenting on this significant development, Darpan Sharma, CEO and Strategist at DigiStreet Media stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with JBM Group and contribute to their digital journey. Our goal is to harness the power of creative storytelling and digital precision to not only meet but exceed the expectations associated with the digital mandate."
Kavish Arora, Chief Operating Officer of DigiStreet Media, expressed his enthusiasm for working with JBM Group. He added, " We are excited to announce our collaboration with JBM Group, a brand recognized for its innovation and precision in the automotive industry. At DigiStreet Media, our team is prepared to utilize our digital proficiency to enhance JBM's online visibility, connect with its audience, and achieve digital success.”