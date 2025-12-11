Digital Eryndor bags SEO mandate for Fin-Wiser Advisory

Digital Eryndor has been appointed as the exclusive SEO partner for Fin-Wiser Advisory. The firm has entirely outsourced its organic growth strategy to Digital Eryndor with a clear objective: to significantly enhance its global discoverability and strengthen its digital authority among key financial decision-makers worldwide.
By entrusting Digital Eryndor with its complete SEO mandate, the company aims to establish a dominant online presence among users actively seeking expert financial modelling consultants and specialised financial advisory training solutions across high-value markets, including the UAE, KSA, USA, UK, and Singapore.
Rushikesh Kulkarni, Founder of Digital Eryndor, spoke on the significance of the partnership and the agency’s strategic approach, reflecting a commitment to national capability and international impact. “Being selected by Fin-Wiser Advisory is a testament to the trust and transparent execution we prioritise, and it underscores the global capabilities of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ digital ecosystem,” Kulkarni stated. “Our focus goes beyond merely driving traffic; we are dedicated to building a sustainable, powerful organic visibility platform through strategic SEO execution that robustly supports their critical B2B positioning and consistently delivers high-value, intent-led traffic that converts into business growth.”
This strategic collaboration underscores Digital Eryndor’s expanding global footprint and solidifies its reputation as a performance-led growth partner capable of navigating the complexities of international B2B digital marketing.