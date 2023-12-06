Digital Refresh Networks wins Hari:Bol's digital mandate

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) has won the digital mandate for Hari:Bol. Digital Refresh Networks will spearhead the creative communication for Hari:Bol, reinforcing the brand's digital presence and solidifying its standing in the industry.
Expressing enthusiasm about this collaboration, Punit Khandelwal, Sales Head, Hari:Bol, stated, "DRN demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our brand ethos, addressing our concerns about market positioning with precision. Their pitch not only met our creative requirements but also laid the foundation for promising results. By aligning our creative and media strategies, we anticipate gaining a competitive edge in the market."
Barin Mukherjee, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks, anticipates a bright future for this collaboration. He affirms, "We are honored to collaborate with Hari:Bol and are poised to create a significant impact in the market. We hope to leverage our previous learnings of working with brands in the food and beverage category and craft unique digital experiences that resonate deeply with Hari:Bol's audience, ensuring a meaningful and enduring connection."
The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.