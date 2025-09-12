Digital ShoutOuts Media onboards Jenisha Fernandes as Regional Sales Head

Digital ShoutOuts Media has appointed Jenisha Fernandes as Regional Sales Head.
Fernandes brings nearly a decade of experience in digital media, sales strategy, and client partnerships. Before joining the agency, she was Associate Sales Director - West at Silverpush, where she led regional business expansion and client partnerships. She has also held senior roles at Mitgo India (formerly Admitad India), where she managed advertiser sales and earlier worked with Opicle Technologies in business development.
Speaking on her appointment, Fernandes said, “I am excited to join Digital ShoutOuts Media at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving towards data-driven creativity. Digital ShoutOuts’ vision of combining innovation with measurable impact offers immense potential, and I look forward to contributing to its growth journey.”
Ashish Kulshrestha, CEO of Digital ShoutOuts Media, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jenisha to our leadership team. Her expertise in sales strategy and her proven ability to build lasting client relationships will play a vital role in strengthening our regional presence and accelerating our expansion.”