Several charged as digital signboard falls over senior citizen in Mumbai's Malad

The owner of a construction firm and several others were booked on Thursday after a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in the Malad area of north Mumbai, according to officials. This was first reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI).
The incident occurred around 8 pm on June 5, Wednesday while the man and his son were visiting Liberty Garden, according to an official from Malad police station.
The official stated, "The digital advertising board toppled due to strong winds as it was inadequately secured. Despite the man's efforts to shield himself, the board proved too heavy. He subsequently reported the incident to us, leading to the registration of a case against the developer of Jaikiran Construction and other involved individuals under IPC sections 336 and 337 for reckless and negligent conduct."
The occurrence transpired at a Jaikiran Construction site near Liberty Garden, the official noted. Initially, a municipal official mentioned that the board collapsed during removal, noting that the injured individual declined medical assistance.