Digitas India's Unny Radhakrishnan to step down as CEO

Digitas India’s Chief Executive Officer, Unny Radhakrishnan, announced his departure from the company by the end of September.
He announced it in a post on his LinkedIn. He wrote, “End of this month, September, as I step down from my current role, will mark the end of my 5.5-year journey at Digitas/Publicis.”
Acknowledging his company, he added, “Thank you all Unicorns at Digitas India and everyone at Publicis Groupe India for making this a meaningful place and journey.”
Radhakrishnan with over two decades of experience in Digital Marketing, Consulting and Technology.
Earlier in his career, he spent 11 years at Maxus, as Chief Digital Officer - South Asia, where he established it as the first media agency within the GroupM network to integrate capabilities across Digital Media, Creative, Social, Technology, and R&D.
One of his consulting assignments with SHEROES included a women-only social networking start-up, which soon evolved into a full-time role as Chief People & Business Officer.
He has been an advisor to Rustik Travel, a sustainable experiential travel venture. Earlier, he worked across leadership marketing roles at firms such as BridgeOver/Xerago and Alacrity Housing Ltd., in addition to early career technology positions at Sterling Holidays and Swift. His journey reflects a blend of digital innovation, business transformation, and people-centric leadership.