Diljit Dosanjh named Global Brand Ambassador for Levi’s

Levi’s has announced the appointment of Diljit Dosanjh as its newest global brand ambassador, marking the first time a Punjabi artist has joined the brand’s growing community of creative talent.
The announcement comes shortly after Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour and his debut at Coachella, where he made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival. The partnership aims to merge the brand’s appeal with Dosanjh’s journey through music, cinema, and style.
The collaboration draws from Dosanjh’s ability to connect across borders and genres, positioning Levi’s as a platform for self-expression. With a career spanning early successes in Punjabi cinema to securing a spot on the Billboard Social 50, Dosanjh has embraced bold choices.
Speaking about the partnership, Dosanjh said, “I’ve always admired Levi’s for the way it blends heritage with modern style. Denim is more than just clothing to me, it’s a statement. Partnering with Levi’s feels like the perfect fit.”
Amisha Jain, Managing Director and Senior Vice President for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., highlighted how Dosanjh’s journey aligns with the brand’s values. “Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi’s. His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand’s spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture. Together, we’re set to create something truly iconic.”