Dish TV's marketing spend jumps 42.7% while losses reach Rs 46.5 crore

Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator Dish TV has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing a significant increase in net losses and a sharp decline in revenue. The company’s net loss widened to ₹46.5 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹2.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
The company’s revenue from operations fell by 21% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹373 crore, compared to ₹472.3 crore in Q3 FY24. Dish TV attributed the decline to growing online content consumption and weak discretionary spending by consumers.
“Revenues continued to be under pressure due to the increasing shift towards online content platforms and cost-conscious consumers opting for free DTH services,” the company stated. Despite improved subscriber acquisitions during the festive season, the overall net additions remained negative.
Advertising income also saw a decline, dropping to ₹8.1 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹11.2 crore in the previous year. This accounted for just 2.2% of the company’s total revenue for the quarter.
In contrast, marketing and promotional expenses rose sharply by 42.7% to ₹115.2 crore, up from ₹80.8 crore in Q3 FY24. The increase reflects the company’s efforts to attract and retain subscribers in a highly competitive market.
Amid these financial challenges, Dish TV has appointed Neelam Gupta & Associates as its Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. Gupta, a professional with over 33 years of experience in corporate law, holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and is a qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
The DTH operator continues to face headwinds as consumer preferences shift towards digital streaming platforms and free-to-air services. The company’s focus on marketing and promotional activities highlights its efforts to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving media landscape. However, the widening losses and declining revenue underscore the need for strategic interventions to stabilise its financial performance.