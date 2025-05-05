DishTV launches FLIQS, a digital content platform

Dish TV India Ltd. has now introduced “FLIQS,” a new digital content segment within its WATCHO app, launched at WAVES 2025. The move is aimed at expanding content distribution and offering monetisation opportunities to both Indian and global content creators looking to reach audiences in India.
Watcho FLIQS aims to give freedom to professional content creators to showcase their content to millions of viewers and monetise without losing control over their content.
It offers exclusive, original, award-winning, and premium digital content available in an array of regional and international languages, from films and web series to short-format content—all in a single, curated environment within the DishTV Watcho app. The Content will be available to the Customer at rates starting from Rs. 9 per content title, as well as a large volume of free and snackable content.
Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director, Dish TV India Ltd., said, "With FLIQS, we are taking a big and bold leap towards redefining what an OTT service can be. This isn’t just another content launch—it’s a statement of intent. FLIQS represents a new generation of curated, exclusive digital storytelling that aligns with the evolving consumer demand for distinct, high-value content. While the industry has seen a proliferation of platforms, very few offer something truly differentiated. FLIQS fills that gap by bringing untold stories, original productions, and exclusive titles into a highly personalised, affordable ecosystem."
He further added, "FLIQS supports India’s growing community of independent storytellers by providing a premium platform to showcase their work, reach wider audiences, and unlock monetisation opportunities, strengthening Dish TV’s commitment to digital-first creative entrepreneurship. This marks a significant step forward, not just for Dish TV, but for the Indian OTT landscape as a whole."
V.K. Gupta, CTO and Business Head, Watcho, said, "FLIQS is our solution to evolving consumer demands for uniqueness, exclusivity, and control over their entertainment. It’s not just an add-on, but a transformational layer within Watcho, offering a smarter, more relevant experience. With FLIQS, Watcho strengthens its position in the OTT market, marking the start of a larger content evolution."
