Disney accuses ByteDance of AI copyright infringement

The Walt Disney Company has issued a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, alleging that the Chinese tech giant’s new AI video generator, Seedance 2.0, is infringing on its intellectual property by using copyrighted characters without permission.
According to the studio, the model can generate realistic videos featuring characters from major franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars. Disney claimed the tool reproduces, distributes, and creates derivative content using its characters, effectively treating them as public-domain assets.
The company also alleged that Seedance was trained on a “pirated library” of copyrighted material and highlighted examples of AI-generated clips featuring characters like Spider-Man, Darth Vader and Grogu.
Industry bodies such as the Motion Picture Association and SAG-AFTRA have also criticised the model, warning it could undermine creative jobs and copyright protections.
In response, ByteDance said it respects intellectual property rights and is working to strengthen safeguards to prevent unauthorised use of protected content, though it has not shared specific details.
The dispute highlights rising tensions between Hollywood studios and AI firms, as companies push for stronger licensing, consent and compensation frameworks in the fast-evolving generative video space.