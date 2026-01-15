Disney names Asad Ayaz as Chief Marketing & Brand Officer for its enterprise marketing unit

The Walt Disney Company has created a new enterprise-wide marketing and brand unit to more closely align its marketing teams across businesses and strengthen how it connects with consumers globally.
Asad Ayaz has been appointed Chief Marketing and Brand Officer and will lead the new unit. He will report to CEO Bob Iger and work with the chairs of Disney’s business segments on marketing efforts across the company.
Commenting on Ayaz’s appointment, Bob Iger said, “Over more than two decades at the company, and as Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer, Asad has helped bring the magic of Disney to life for millions through his exceptional leadership. As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows consumers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences. The Chief Marketing and Brand Officer role is critical for this moment, and Asad is the perfect fit.”
In a joint statement, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said, ““Asad is an exceptional creative leader with strong strategic and operational prowess and deep experience across Disney and its brands, and we are excited for what we will accomplish together as we strengthen the connection between Disney and audiences around the world.”
Ayaz previously served as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios and led marketing for Disney+. He has also held the role of Chief Brand Officer since 2023, overseeing company-wide brand efforts, alliances and events, as well as Disney’s brands and franchises globally.
The unified marketing organisation will connect shared capabilities and marketing tools across the company to improve continuity and agility in how it engages consumers.