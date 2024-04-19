Disney's Venke Sharma joins Sprinklr

Venke Sharma joined Sprinklr as VP - Global Head of Product Strategy. He will be responsible for refining the product narrative for Sprinklr Insights and improving GTM, simplifying implementation and driving adoption.
Prior to joining Sprinklr, Sharma was a part of The Walt Disney Company for an 11-year tenure during which he handled various responsibilities including Digital Marketing, CRM, Consumer Strategy and Innovation. In 2013 he started with a mandate to build and nurture the Digital Marketing and CRM capability across Star India Network. He then executed numerous digital marketing campaigns including, 'Satyamev Jayate' for Star Plus, IPL, PKL launch campaigns and the iconic Mauka Mauka for Star Sports. He established 'The Distillery,' Disney Star’s data-driven analytics nerve centre, which soon transformed into a global insights hub collaborating with various Disney teams worldwide.
With more than 24 years of experience, Sharma started his professional career at Mudra Communications where he was the general manager for three years. He has also been a part of Arc Worldwide (India) and Leo Burnett Indonesia.