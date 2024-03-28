DisneyPlus unveils a refreshed logo

Disney has officially unveiled a fresh logo for DisneyPlus, a change that was first noticed by subscribers before the formal announcement. The new logo features a teal-ish glowing green colour, departing from the original Disney blues.
This newly introduced green shade is named 'Aurora', paying tribute to both the aurora borealis, a natural light phenomenon primarily occurring around the Arctic Circle and the main character of Sleeping Beauty. The updated logo seems to blend the iconic Disney blue with Hulu green, symbolizing the merger of these two entities. For the entirety of its five-year existence since its launch in 2019, Disney Plus has been associated with the deep blue colour, making this rebranding significant.
As of today's announcement, 'Hulu on Disney+' is now officially available to all Disney Bundle subscribers in the United States. Hulu content is now accessible through the Disney+ app.