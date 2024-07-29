Divine Solitaires joins hands with Vaani Kapoor for TSFI

Divine Solitaires is set to bring back diamond solitaire promotion with The Solitaire Festival of India (TSFI) for the third consecutive year in 2024— this time with actress Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador.
This annual event will run from August 1-31 at over 200+ partner jeweller stores and on shop.divinesolitaires.com and will feature the solitaire collections of some of India’s finest diamantaires. Throughout the month, customers from different states across India can browse through and indulge in stunning collections of solitaire jewellery pieces in their respective cities as well as online.
“The festive and wedding season is just around the corner and for our partners and customers, there is no better time than August and no better opportunity than TSFI to invest in diamond solitaire jewellery. Our customers will not only have the opportunity to see, feel and purchase the best quality diamond solitaires with 8 hearts and arrows each, but also have the chance to win some fantastic prizes!” said Jignesh Mehta, Founder of Divine Solitaires.
To spread the word about the TFSI 2024 campaign, Divine Solitaires will drive a series of nationwide marketing initiatives in over 100 cities. These will comprise targeted outreach through regional newspaper advertisements, radio campaigns and cinema ads playing across theatres nationwide for seven days.