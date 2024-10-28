Divyesh Gurlani elevated to Senior VP & Business Head of APEX India at Publicis Groupe

Divyesh Gurlani has been elevated to Senior Vice President & Business Head of APEX India at Publicis Groupe. He announced his new role via a LinkedIn update.
Before his elevation, Gurlani was Vice President of Partnerships and Investments, a position he assumed in April 2023. He previously served as Head of Trading with APEX (Digital). Gurlani has been part of Publicis Groupe since February 2021, leveraging experience from his prior role at Mindshare as Partner for Digital Trading for Unilever.
In his role as Vice President, he oversaw the central trading team for the Indian market, driving growth in account management, programmatic and affiliate marketing, and media operations. His leadership resulted in a team expansion from three to 25 members in two years.
Before this, he was Head of Trading for APEX (Digital), where he managed digital and programmatic media, developed unique propositions for Publicis Media India, and collaborated closely with agency heads to implement trading strategies.
Gurlani has also held key roles at Mindshare, SVG Media, and Madhouse, focusing on digital trading and programmatic media. He began his career as a Senior Technical Support Engineer at ZEDO Inc., where he led a team and provided 24x7 customer support for technical issues.