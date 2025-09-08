Diwan Arun Nanda, Rediffusion co-founder & advertising veteran, passes away at 82

Diwan Arun Nanda, co-founder of Rediffusion and one of the towering figures of Indian advertising, passed away on Saturday, September 6, at the age of 82. His death marks the end of an era for India’s ad world, where he was regarded as one of the last greats who combined strategic sharpness with creative flair.
Born in 1948, Nanda was the first gold medallist from the inaugural batch of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, in 1966.
He went on to become Hindustan Lever’s first management trainee and, as Rin’s brand manager, created the detergent’s iconic ‘lightning’ mnemonic, an early sign of the brand-building genius that would define his career.
In 1973, along with Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan, Nanda set up Rediffusion. At a time when multinational agencies dominated Indian advertising, Rediffusion became the country’s red-hot creative boutique, quickly establishing itself as a powerhouse through campaigns that entered popular culture.
Under Nanda’s leadership, the agency created enduring brand lines, Lakmé’s launch campaigns, Gold Spot’s ‘The Zing Thing,’ Eveready’s ‘Give Me Red,’ Red & White cigarettes’ ‘Pine walon ki baat hi kuch aur hai,’ Jenson & Nicholson’s ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us,’ Maruti Suzuki’s wings logo, Kapil Dev’s ‘Palmolive da jawaab nahin,’ and the Tata Sky jingle ‘Laga dala to life jhingalala.’
He was also behind the iconic Airtel commercial scored by A.R. Rahman, whose tune went on to become the most downloaded piece of music in history.
Campaign after campaign bore his imprint, work that was not just advertising, but part of the language and culture of India.
Nanda’s stature extended far beyond advertising. He served on the boards of Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, Yes Bank, and more, and twice held the presidency of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).
Nanda’s career brought him recognition at the highest levels. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in the early 2000s and remembered for his leadership in steering both the industry and his agency through changing times.
Nanda transformed advertising into a force that shaped culture, politics, and business in India.
He leaves behind not just a legacy of brands and campaigns but a generation of professionals mentored and inspired by his vision.