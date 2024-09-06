Django Digital bags creative strategy & social media mandate for KisanKonnect

KisanKonnect, a platform that connects farmers directly with consumers, announced that Django Digital will manage all of its creative strategy and social media mandate, with the goal of expanding the brand's online presence and consumer engagement.
“We are pleased and thrilled to rejoin with KisanKonnect and take on the important task of enhancing their social media presence," stated Shivang Shah, Co-founder of Django Digital. "We are eager to utilise our expertise to help KisanKonnect strengthen its connection with consumers and grow its digital footprint."
Nidhi Nirmal, Co-Founder & Business Head of KisanKonnect, expressed, "Django's innovative approach to social media makes them an ideal partner for our brand." They've been our partners in the past and we've rejoined forces to recreate the magic once again.