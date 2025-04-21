Django secures digital mandate for Parag Milk Foods

Parag Milk Foods has brought on Django as its digital marketing agency for three of its brands: Go Cheese, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar. As part of the collaboration, Django will be responsible for planning and executing digital strategies that align with each brand’s objectives and consumer base. The focus will be on content, influencer outreach, and performance marketing, tailored to the distinct needs of each brand.
Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods, commented on the partnership, “At Parag Milk Foods, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, from product development to consumer outreach. As we accelerate our digital transformation journey, we are delighted to welcome Django on board. Their strategic mindset, creative strength, and data-driven approach are well aligned with our vision of building stronger digital communities and deepening brand love across platforms.”
Shivang Shah, Co-founder, Django, added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic portfolio of brands like Go Cheese, Pride of Cows, and Avvatar. Each of these brands has a unique story to tell, and Django is thrilled to bring them to life through cutting-edge digital campaigns that drive engagement, relevance, and impact.”