Django secures social media mandate for Swiggy Dineout to enhance the brand’s social media presence. This partnership aims to drive online engagement and strengthen the platorms' connection with its audience across social media platforms.
Under this alliance, Django will lead the social media strategy for the platform and ideate campaigns that are social first and influencer led.
The patform has introduced a range of features aimed at streamlining table reservations, offering discounts at a variety of restaurants and dining venues, and providing food enthusiasts with a diverse set of options. In collaboration with the agency, the platform is now focusing on boosting user engagement across its social media channels. The emphasis will be on highlighting its offerings, illustrating how it aims to enhance dining experiences, and building a community of diners.
Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP, Growth & Marketing for Swiggy Dineout commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with Django to redefine our social media journey. What truly stood out to us was their remarkable depth of consumer understanding around the dining category, which will be instrumental in crafting impactful campaigns. Their innovative approach & strong understanding of the digital landscape aligns perfectly with our mission to connect food lovers with exceptional dining experiences."
Aashay Shah, Co-founder of Django, said: "Winning the digital mandate for Swiggy Dineout has been nothing short of a dream come true. We were able to showcase a deep category understanding which reflected aptly in our content strategy, focused towards experience."