Doceree names Kamya Elawadhi as Co-Founder and President

Doceree has appointed Kamya Elawadhi as Co-Founder and President, marking a leadership change for the AI-powered healthcare marketing platform as it accelerates global expansion.
Elawadhi’s elevation reflects her role in building the platform's international presence and partnerships across agencies, publishers, health systems and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on privacy-forward and clinically relevant communication for healthcare professionals.
Elawadhi joined the platform as Chief Client Officer, where she led client growth and helped strengthen relationships across the healthcare marketing ecosystem. Her work has contributed to scaling its operations while positioning the platform around compliant, targeted engagement with verified healthcare professionals.
Commenting on her appointment, Kamya Elawadhi, said, "Doceree was built on a simple belief: healthcare communication can be more meaningful when it reaches HCPs in the moments that. I'm honoured to step into this role and continue scaling our impact globally, bringing together innovation, trust, and measurable outcomes for brands, publishers, and the HCP community. The opportunity ahead is massive, and we're just getting started."
Harshit Jain, Founder and CEO of Doceree, said, "Kamya has been instrumental in shaping our growth story, turning ambition into execution and partnerships into durable momentum. Her elevation to Co-Founder & President is a testament to the leadership she brings to Doceree every day. As we expand our presence globally and strengthen our platform, Kamya's vision and operating rigor will be key to our next chapter."
In her expanded role, Elawadhi will lead the platform’s strategic growth agenda, with an emphasis on helping healthcare and life sciences marketers reach verified healthcare professionals with greater relevance, while navigating evolving global privacy requirements.
She will also focus on driving innovation, strengthening long-term partnerships and scaling solutions aimed at setting new standards in healthcare marketing.