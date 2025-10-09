Domino’s turns into Dommmino’s with new identity after 13 years

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has rolled out its refreshed brand identity in 13 years, updating visual and digital elements to modernise the brand.
The refresh includes brighter colours, a bolder typeface, updated packaging, in-store graphics, team member gear, and a new jingle, ‘Dommmino’s,’ performed by singer-songwriter Shaboozey.
New elements are expected to appear across TV and digital advertising, the brand’s website and app, boxes, print materials, and in-store displays over the coming months in the U.S. and select international markets.
Other updates in the brand refresh include:
Brighter packaging: Boxes will feature a simplified, more vibrant design, with premium editions for Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizzas using black and metallic gold logos.
Hotter colours: The brand’s signature red and blue have been intensified to convey the heat and freshness of pizza.
Bolder font: Domino’s new typeface, ‘Domino’s Sans,’ features thick, rounded letters inspired by the shape of pizza.
Speaking of the brand revamp, Kate Trumbull, Executive VP and & CMO, Domino's, said, “Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza. But with our Hungry for MORE strategy, we're bringing the focus back to making and delivering the most delicious products and experience, which is what Domino's customers really want. Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we're baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus. You literally can't say 'Domino's' without saying 'mmm.'”
Shaboozey, who contributed to the brand’s new jingle, said, “Pizza is that one food that brings everyone together, different people and generations and cultures, and no one does it better than Domino's. It was a fun challenge to be the voice for the most craveable food.”
Trumbull added, “Most companies rebrand themselves when they're struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves. It's vibrant, it's bold, and it's fun. It's pizza!”
The brand refresh also includes optional T-shirts, aprons, and hats for team members, as well as updated visual and audio branding that Domino’s says will support future menu innovations and consumer-facing initiatives.