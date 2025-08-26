DoorDash appoints Duolingo’s Zaria Parvez as Director of Social Media

DoorDash has appointed Duolingo’s Zaria Parvez as its new Director of Social Media. She announced her new role in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
Sharing the appointment, she wrote, “I’ve always been a builder who loves starting from scratch, but this next chapter is about something bigger: empowering the next era and generation of content creators. I’m excited to focus on flexing my leadership muscles and to challenge myself in ways I’ve never done before.”
Acknowledging the leaders at her new company, Parvez wrote, “Thank you to Renaldo A. Chapman and Kofi Amoo-Gottfried for taking a bet on me not just as a creator, but as a leader.”
Parvez joins from Duolingo, where she shaped the brand’s viral social media presence. Starting as Global Social Media Coordinator in 2020, she grew the company’s TikTok following from 50,000 to 5 million in less than a year, producing over 150 viral videos.
She later rose to Global Social Media Manager and then Global Senior Social Media Manager, overseeing content strategies that expanded Duolingo’s social media audiences.
She also briefly worked as a Community Coordinator with Duncan Channon in 2021.